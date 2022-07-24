Iran’s exports value to Qatar to rise to $2bn: official

Khorshid Gazderazi made the remarks on Sunday in an interview with IRNA and said, “Given the satisfactory results obtained as a result of Iranian trade and economic delegation's trip to Qatar, Iran's exports value to this country are expected to increase to $1 billion within the next two years. Undoubtedly, Bushehr province will have a high share of exports to this neighboring states.”

Opening of Iran's Trade Center in Qatar at the initiation of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI), appointment of Iran's economic adviser in Qatar, visiting economic capacity of Qatar including Hamad Free Zone were of the main achievements gained behind the visit of Iranian trade and economic delegation to Qatar.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Chairman of Bushehr Port Chamber of Commerce pointed to the visit of Iranian trade delegation to Qatar, headed by Deputy Industry Minister and Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran Alireza Payman-Pak and Chairman of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Shafe’ei, and stated that Iranian and Qatari traders exchanged their views in line with facilitating trade and economic activities.

Of the other salient achievements behind visit of Iranian economic delegation to Qatar, he pointed to launching a passenger ship between southern ports of Iran for being used by passengers in 2022 World Cup which was highly welcomed by Qatari side.

He put the current value of trade exchanged between Iran and Qatar at about between $300 and $400 billion which is very negligible.

