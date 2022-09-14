Unilateral sanctions used as war tool against Iranian people

Speaking at the 51st meeting of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Wednesday evening, the Secretary of Human Rights Office said that Iranian nation are the main and innocent victims of unilateral inhumane sanctions under the failed policy dubbed “Maximum Pressure”, which is applied against them with the aim of committing genocide, crime against humanity and as a tool of war.

In this meeting, Gharibabadi spoke about the negative effects of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights.

He then referred to the visit of the UN Special Rapporteur to Iran for the assessment of the negative effects of unilateral and illegal coercive measures on people's enjoyment of human rights, and said that Ms. Dohan's visit was carried out in a completely professional and successful manner, and it was one of the most important international documents about the negative and destructive unilateral coercive measures on innocent people's enjoyment of human rights in the target country which was presented to this meeting of the UN Human Rights Council.

It is for several decades that some governments, especially the United States, have resorted to illegal unilateral sanctions as a tool in their foreign policy arsenal, he continued.

He went on to say that the use of unilateral sanctions, secondary sanctions and excessive compliance with sanctions as well as its extraterritorial application has caused a negative impact on a wide range of civil, political, economic, social and cultural human rights, including the right to life and the right to development of the Iranian nation, the Deputy Judiciary Chief added.

Gharibabadi pointed out that the use of unilateral coercive measures will undoubtedly weaken the "multilateralism" approach, disrupt the "international order" by challenging "international peace and solidarity" and weakening the "common responsibility" of governments based on the United Nations Charter towards the international community.

MA/IRN84887948