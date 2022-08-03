Moscow warns against complete cut of relations with US

"Such use of their own legislation, contrary to international law, may be seen by senators and congressmen as a terrible punishment that can force Russia to live according to the rules-based world order invented by the United States. They are naive. At the same time, it is forgotten that any action is met with reaction, and the logical result of such a step may end diplomatic relations, after which Washington risks finally crossing the point of no return with all the logical consequences," Zakharova told a briefing, according to Sputnik.

Last Thursday, the US Senate approved a non-binding resolution asking the State Department to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over its actions in Chechnya, Georgia, Syria and Ukraine.

State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters that the designation would not practically change anything, given that sanctions are already in place.

ZZ/PR