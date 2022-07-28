Advisor rules out Iran made new demands in JCPOA talks

Mohammad Marandi, an advisor to the Iranian negotiating team in the talks on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions made the comments in an interview with the Jamaran website based in Tehran.

"They falsely claim that Iran has made excessive demands or that it wants to acquire guarantees from the next American administration," Marandi added.

He further pointed out that "the framework of the talks have been based on the JCPOA, the authority of the incumbent US president."

The advisor also said that the western countries make the claim that Iran has made excessive demands beyond the JCPOA in order to turn the world public opinion against Tehran.

Marandi also said that Iran needs to make sure that it will benefit economically from any agreement.

He added that the United States is still not willing to give sufficient guarantees to Iran.

Meanwhile, he added that Iran has not made any new demands.

The advisor also pointed out that the removal of IRGC from the list of sanctions was not and is not Iran's precondition in the talks.

"Basically, any tension in our region will greatly increase the oil and gas prices in the world, and this issue will be to Israel and its security's disadvantage," he elsewhere pointed out.

In relevant remarks yesterday, the Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told EU foeign policy chief Joseph Borrell that the US needs to adopt a realistic approach to reach an agreement in the talks, adding Iran always welcomes the path of diplomacy and negotiation.

