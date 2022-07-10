US, China FMs discuss Ukraine crisis, ties

Blinken during the talks with his Chinese counterpart raised concerns over Beijing's alignment with Moscow, according to Reuters.

“I shared again with the state councillor that we are concerned about the PRC’s alignment with Russia,” said Blinken, referring to the People’s Republic of China, CNBC reported.

Blinken claimed that he did not think China was behaving in a neutral way as it had supported Russia in the United Nations and “amplified Russian propaganda”.

Blinken said Chinese President Xi Jinping had made it clear in a call with President Vladimir Putin on June 13 that he stood by a decision to form a partnership with Russia.

According to a statement released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang Yi also expressed deep views on the Ukraine issue during Saturday's talks with Blinken.

