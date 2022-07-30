Al-Kawthar hosts 1st Hello Commander international festival

Al-Kawthar has invited all Muslim children and adults who might be interested to send their dramatic, literary, visual and musical works related to the song "Salaam Komandat" to this network.

The due date for sending the works is up to 6th of October and the submitted works do not have language restrictions.

The best works, after being judged by the jury, will be announced on the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and valuable prizes will be awarded to the winners of the festival in the age categories of children, teenagers and adults.

Those interested in participating in this festival can be informed of the terms and conditions of sending works to the international festival by referring to the website of al-Kawthar TV.

