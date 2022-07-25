  1. Video
VIDEO: Chanting "Hello Commander" song in Lebanon's Machghara

TEHRAN, Jul. 25 (MNA) – The epic song themed with generational support for the Islamic Revolution dubbed "Salam Farmandeh or Hello Commander" was performed in the small town of Machghara in the Beqaa Valley of Lebanon.

The song features a kid who was born after 2011 and is speaking to Imam Mahdi, the last of twelve Imams in Shiite eschatology who has been living in occultation ever since 941. It also addresses the current Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, whose political position is deeply rooted in occultation-related theology.

