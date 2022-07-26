VIDEO: 'Hello Commander'; this time in Sydney

  1. Video
TEHRAN, Jul. 26 (MNA) – A number of Muslims chanted the epic song of "Hello Commander" themed with generational support for the Islamic Revolution in the Australian capital of Sydney.

Also known as "Salam Farmandeh", the song features a kid who was born after 2011 and is speaking to Imam Mahdi, the last of twelve Imams in Shiite eschatology who has been living in occultation ever since 941. It also addresses the current Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, whose political position is deeply rooted in occultation-related theology.

Marzieh Rahmani
