US violated all intl. resolutions on Palestinian issue: MP

He made the remarks in his meeting with Palestinian ambassador to Tehran Salam Al-Zawawi on Tuesday evening. He said that the US has breached all international resolutions, international laws and even international consensus on the issue of rights of Palestinian nation.

The Chairman of Iran-Palestine Parliamentary Friendship Group called the Palestinian issue 'a human and global issue' and the first issue of the Islamic World and added that supporting Palestinian Resistance is of paramount importance in foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iran will always defend the inalienable rights of Palestinian nation.

The manifestation of ideals of Al-Quds and Palestine will be possible in unity and amity of Islamic countries and Axis of Resistance against the Zionist regime, Golroo stressed.

Referring to American plans with regards to settlement of Palestinian issue, Golroo stated that neither Oslo Plan nor American plans and UN Security Council resolutions including Res. 2334 could secure minimum rights of Palestinian nation, he underlined.

Chairman of Iran-Palestine Parliamentary Friendship Group considered supporting the Axis of Resistance as the most accurate way for the liberation of Al-Quds and Palestinian nation and stated that Islamic Republic of Iran places special emphasis on the unity of Palestinian Resistance groups in the integrated struggle against the Zionist regime.

Palestinian envoy to Iran, for her part, appreciated all-out support of Leader of the Islamic Revolution and decisive position of Iranian government and Parliament towards Palestinian people and said, “I believe that Iran’s steadfast will to support Palestinian people is a role model for the Islamic world and Palestinian people are always grateful for Iran's undisputed role in supporting Palestinian cause.”

