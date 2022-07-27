US says reviewing Borrell's text on returning to JCPOA

Answering a question regarding Borrell's remarks on JCPOA which was published in Financial Times on Tuesday, the US State Department spokesman Ned Price claimed, "What I can say is that we are reviewing the draft understanding on mutual return to full implementation with the JCPOA that the high representative shared with us, as well as with Iran and the other JCPOA participants. We will share reactions we have directly with the EU."

The EU foreign policy chief yesterday said in a contribution in the Financial Times that "Now is decision time if we are to save the Iran nuclear deal, noting that US “Maximum pressure” campaign against Iran has failed.

Josep Borrel said he had proposed a textual content saying that "This text represents the best possible deal that I, as facilitator of the negotiations, see as feasible. It is not a perfect agreement, but it addresses all essential elements and includes hard-won compromises by all sides. Decisions need to be taken now to seize this unique opportunity to succeed, and to free up the great potential of a fully implemented deal. I see no other comprehensive or effective alternative within reach."

MP/PR