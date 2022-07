Local Iraqi media reported on Wednesday afternoon that dozens of protesters got to Al-Tahrir Square in Baghdad to protest against the nomination of "Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani" to assume the post of Iraqi Prime Minister.

Al Sumariyah News Network reported that protesters moved towards Baghdad's Green Zone after gathering in Tahrir Square.

Protesters got to the Green Zone moments later and gathered near one of the gates of this zone near Iraqi Ministry of Planning.

