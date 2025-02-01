18 soldiers, 23 terrorists killed in Pakistan overnight clash

A statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on the night 31 January/1 February, terrorists attempted to establish road blocks in the general area of Mangocher, Kalat district of Balochistan, Dawn reported.

“On the behest of inimical and hostile forces, this cowardly act of terrorism was aimed at disrupting the peaceful environment of Balochistan by targeting mainly the innocent civilians.”

It said that security forces and law enforcement agencies were immediately mobilized, “who successfully thwarted the evil design of terrorists and sent twelve terrorists to hell, ensuring security and protection of the local populace”.

However, during the conduct of operations, eighteen brave sons of the soil, having fought gallantly, made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom, it said, adding that sanitization operations were being conducted and the “perpetrators, facilitators and abettors of this heinous and cowardly act, will be brought to justice”.

It said that the security forces remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging the peace, stability, and progress of the provinces and such sacrifices of brave soldiers further strengthened their resolve.

MNA/