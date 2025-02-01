Imam Khomeini highly valued maintaining unity

Iranian president, Masoud Pezeshkian in his speech at the Imam Khomeini Mausoleum on the occasion victory of the Islamic Revolution where they renewed the pledge of allegiance to the ideals of Imam Khomeini said that, “The Imam would insiste the oppressed should not be forgotten and that those in charge should not forget to support the people. Imam emphasized avoiding racism and extending a hand of brotherhood to Muslims in Muslim countries. He emphasized the brotherhood and equality among Muslims”.

“The advice on unity, coherence, and integration is the understanding I took from the Imam's will," the president said, urging for listening to Imam's pieces of advice.

Pezeshkian further noted that the Islamic Republic has mostly relied on popular support's satisfaction.

SS/KI



