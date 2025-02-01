Liberation of all of Palestine within reach: Hamas official

Al-Hayya made the remarks in a speech on Friday where he also said that “our people and their valiant resistance have achieved their goals in the glorious Al-Aqsa Flood battle.”

“Chief among them was humiliating this usurping entity, bringing it to the ground by the will of Allah, and destroying its myth of being an invincible force—both in its state and its army,” he stated.

Now that the battles have ceased and the dust has settled, the resistance has decided to officially announce the martyrdom of a number of senior commanders, who watered this blessed land with their pure blood, he stated.

“Their sacrifices have allowed the tree of honor and dignity to grow, blossoming into heroism and victory. These leaders fulfilled their duty and passed on the banner, raised high, to a new generation of resolute leaders, who will continue the journey toward Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa, paving the way for the great return.”

He went on to say that the blessed resistance movement has always been at the forefront of martyrdom, standing alongside our people in the same trench, sharing their sacrifices.

“The blood and bodies of our leaders are mixed with those of our people,” he said.

“History will record that the heroes of Al-Qassam Brigades and the resistance brought the enemy to its knees, just as they promised our people. They kept their oath and honored their pledge,” he stated.

“We now see our heroic prisoners being freed one after another, while the occupation’s soldiers leave our land humiliated and broken, chased by the strikes of the resistance and the trials of those who stand for Palestine,” he said.

He added, “We bid farewell to these great leaders, whom we lived and worked with for many years.”

“Though we grieve their loss, we take pride in them and their martyrdom. Our comfort is knowing that they left as steadfast martyrs, never weakened, never wavering, never submitting. They led this battle with dignity and determination.”

“We pay special tribute to the commander of jihad and resistance, the man beloved by millions whose name struck fear into the hearts of the enemy, the legendary martyr commander Mohammed Deif ‘Abu Khaled’—the fearless lion, who spent his life both hunted and hunting his enemies, outsmarting all those who pursued him for more than 30 years,” he stated.

“Martyr Mohammed Deif began his struggle at a time when we had neither rifles nor bullets. Hamas and its Al-Qassam Brigades had nothing but a clear vision and an unbreakable will,” he said.

On Thursday, Al-Qassam Brigades, the military arm of Hamas, announced the martyrdom of several of its military council leaders in the battle against the Israeli invasion of the besieged Gaza Strip, including its chief of staff Mohammed Deif.

Chief of al-Qassam Brigades Abu Obeida on Thursday also confirmed the death of deputy military commander Marwan Issa in combat.

Other commanders killed in the battle included Ghazi Abu Tama’a, the commander of weapons and combat services, Raed Thabet, the commander of manpower and head of supplies unit, and Rafeh Salama, the commander of the Khan Younis Brigade.

Ahmed al-Ghandour, the commander of the Northern Brigade, and Ayman Nofal, the commander of the Central Brigade, were the other high-profile Hamas members killed in combat.

Mohammad 'Abu Khaled' Deif, known for his elusiveness, had survived at least seven attempts on his life by Israel. He had been a key figure in orchestrating military operations against Israel.

Across the Axis of Resistance, factions mourn and honor the martyrs of the Al-Qassam Brigades, led by the great martyred leader, Commander Deif.

MNA/Press TV