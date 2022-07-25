Iran, UN envoys discuss latest developments in Iraq

In a meeting with the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraq Jeanine Antoinette Plasschaert in Baghdad on Monday, Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadegh stated that Iran backs the formation of the inclusive government in Iraq.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized the acceleration of the formation of government in Iraq based on the political process and also supported the stability and development of Iraq.

Iranian envoy to Baghdad and UN Special Representative for Iraq stressed the need for rendering humanitarian services to Iraqi people as well as promoting infrastructural projects by new Iraqi government.

Al-e Sadegh called for a more effective role of the United Nations in supporting progress and prosperity of Iraq.

Also, the two sides threw their weights behind Iraq's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

