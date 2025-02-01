  1. Politics
Enemies should be careful in their calculations: IRGC chief

TEHRAN, Feb. 01 (MNA) – The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has advised the enemies to think twice before launching any attack against Iran, saying that "enemies should be careful in their calculations."

"This is just a portion of our might. This will make the enemies' calculations more accurate and will prevent them from making mistakes," Major General Hossein Salami said at a ceremony on Saturday during which Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy unveiled a new underground base housing cruise missiles.

He warned the enemies not to miscalculate, otherwise, the unveiled missiles will be launched at them.

"All these systems that exist here will start to operate one day, when it needs be," the IRGC chief said.

