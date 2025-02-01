11 killed, 15 injured as pickup vehicle rams truck in Punjab

The pickup truck was carrying 30 people, mainly those working as waiters, from Guru Har Sahai to Jalalabad where they had to attend a wedding function, India Express reported.

The accident took place around 8 am near near Golu Ka Mod in the Guru Har Sahai sub-division, police said, adding that adding the injured were shifted to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot.

Ferozepur SSP Saumya Mishra said soon after the accident, teams from the Sadak Surakhya Force (SSF) reached the spot and launched a rescue operation.

The canter truck appeared to have been stopped in the middle of the road, the police said, adding that the impact of the accident was so severe that five men died at the spot. Some reports suggested the accident could have been caused due to low visibility because of fog, they said.

MNA