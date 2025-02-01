Iran to launch Paya, Zafar-2, Pars satellites tomorrow

The head of the Iranian Space Agency (ISA), Hassan Salarieh said in an interview with Iranian media, "Iran is ramping up its space program with 25 satellites currently under construction and plans for two satellite launches by the end of the year."

He noted that Iran has designed and built around 25 satellites so far, spanning various classifications.

The country’s early satellites, he acknowledged, had limitations in imaging resolution and precision. However, technological advancements have led to significant improvements, making Iran’s more recent satellites far more capable.

“We are currently developing satellites with imaging accuracy of about two meters, and we are continuously working to enhance this precision further,” Salarieh stated.

He also highlighted the increasing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in satellite operations. The Iranian Space Agency has implemented AI-based techniques to process and analyze satellite imagery more efficiently. These advancements, Salarieh said, are enhancing the accuracy and usability of satellite data, helping experts extract more valuable insights from space-based observations.

“This progress enables AI-powered assistants to work alongside specialists, significantly improving the effectiveness and efficiency of satellite imaging,” he explained. He also noted that private sector companies are leveraging satellite imagery for various services, and universities and research institutions are actively expanding their work in this field.

Major satellite unveilings on National Space Technology Day

“Iran is preparing to showcase its latest satellite advancements on February 2, which marks the country’s National Space Technology Day.” Salarieh announced that several new satellites, including Paya, Zafar-2, and Pars 1 & 2, will be officially unveiled as part of the celebrations.

Additionally, Iran is gearing up for two satellite launches before the end of the year. In addition to the 25 satellites currently in development, Salarieh confirmed that eight satellites are fully built and ready for launch.



Chabahar Spaceport: Iran’s key facility for launching satellites

Salarieh described the Chabahar Spaceport as a key facility that will serve as Iran’s main launch site and a potential hub for launching satellites on behalf of other countries.

The spaceport, located along the Makran Coast, offers strategic advantages due to its access to open waters, making it an ideal site for satellite launches.

“Our preparations for the spaceport are moving forward as planned,” Salarieh stated. “We remain committed to completing the facility by the end of the current year.”

The Chabahar Spaceport is being developed in multiple phases. According to Salarieh, the first phase is expected to be fully operational by mid-2025, while the design process for the subsequent phases is already underway.

One of the most significant aspects of this project is its potential to offer launch services to other nations, positioning Iran as a player in the growing global space industry. “This spaceport will enable Iran to provide satellite launch services to international clients,” Salarieh emphasized.

