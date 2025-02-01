Syrian Resistance launches war against Zionist occupiers

Since the invasion and occupation of Syrian territory following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad government, Israeli forces came under fire for the first time for which Syrian Resistance has claimed responsibility.

The Israeli Army Radio admitted to the attack and reported that this was the first time that their forces had been fired upon after two months.

Israeli media reported that the attack did not result in any casualties, gave no further details about the identity of the attackers. However, Syrian Resistance announced in a statement the start of its operation against the Israeli enemy.

SD/Alalam7164808