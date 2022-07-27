Russia supports stability, sovereignty of Iraq: UN envoy

A dispute between Iraq and Turkey over a recent deadly attack in Iraq’s northern Kurdish region escalated at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

The Iraqi government sought the meeting after the July 20 artillery attack that killed nine Iraqi tourists and injured 33 other people. Its foreign minister, Fuad Hussein, said the government has “proof” that Turkish armed forces were responsible.

In the meeting, Iraq’s foreign minister demanded the withdrawal of all Turkish troops from his country, while Turkey’s deputy ambassador said his government will keep pursuing fighters it considers terrorists who take refuge in Iraq, according to Press UN.

Noting that he was observing developments in the region with alarm, the Russian envoy Dmitry A. Polyansikiy said he trusted the attack in Iraq will be thoroughly investigated. He reaffirmed his country’s consistent support for stability in Iraq and the importance of respecting its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Chinese envoy condemned the attack of 20 July, noting Iraq has set up a national committee to investigate. He called on the Council to follow that progress. Iraq stands at a location of strategic importance, with diverse ethnicities and religions, and should become a booster for regional cooperation — not an arena for geopolitical competitions, he said.

Emirati envoy condemned the Dohuk attack as a flagrant violation of the Charter of the United Nations and international law. Underlining that the attack risks exacerbating political and security challenges, he pointed out that nearly nine months have passed since the holding of parliamentary elections without the formation of a new Government.

