CAO extends Iran-UK flight ban to March 10

Abolghasem Jalali, the deputy head of CAO, told Mehr News Agency on Tuesday that the flights to and from the UK will remain suspended as the new Covid-19 strain is still spreading rapidly in that country.

He added that the connecting flights via other countries, especially European countries, have been completely restricted and controlled, and these restrictions continue until further notice.

The flight ban to measure was initially enforced on Dec. 22, 2020, for a fortnight at the request of the Health Ministry and the National Coronavirus Headquarters.

Noting that the ban has been extended for several times, Jalali said the extension of the measure and the lifting of the restrictions depends on the situation in of the COVID-19 spread in the UK.

