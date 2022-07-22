Qatar supports reaching fair agreement for all parties

Qatar considers the concerns of all JCPOA parties, the statement adds.

The statement was issued following the telephone call held between the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

Amir-Abdollahian and Al Thani, during the phone talk, discussed Iran-Qatar bilateral ties, the latest regional developments, and the nuclear negotiations, as well as some issues of common concern, according to the Qatari foreign ministry Twitter page.

During the phone talk, Amir-Abdollahian reiterated the will of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to reach a good, strong and lasting agreement, and the necessity of US' abandoning excessive demands and the necessity of being realistic in the path of towards achieving a solution and reaching an agreement.

Sheikh Muhammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, for his part, considered the rational Iran's stance.

MP/FNA14010431000304