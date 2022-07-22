Iran neighborly policy not contingent on JCPOA, US permission

"False dichotomy btwn JCPOA (of which Iran, unlike US, remains a party) & good ties btwn Iran & its neighbors, inc. Russia, doesn't hide the fact that indecision of the unfaithful US is the main hurdle for a deal," Kan'ani wrote in a tweet on Friday morning.

Our neighborly policy is not contingent on JCPOA or US permission, the senior Iranian diplomat added.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian also recently stated that Iran priorities its neighboring countries in foreign policy.

Saying that Iran is giving priority to its neighbors in its foreign policy, the Iranian top diplomat on his Twitter account wrote that the country is moving towards consolidating relations with its neighbors.

"Iran emphasizes the responsibility of the countries of the region in establishing security and stability and constructive and fruitful cooperation in the direction of prosperity and comprehensive economic development of the region," Amir-Abdollahian added.

MP