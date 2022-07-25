  1. Culture
Jul 25, 2022, 12:00 PM

Iran ready to develop cooperation with UNESCO

TEHRAN, Jul. 25 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stressed that the foreign ministry is ready to help promote cooperation with cultural sectors and international mechanisms aimed at cultural affairs, including UNESCO.

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with the Secretary General of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) Mohammad Reza Majidi.

During the meeting, Majidi informed Amir-Abdollahian of the latest activities of the APA secretariat and the schedule of upcoming parliamentary meetings.

He also shared his views and opinions in the field of cooperation between Iran and UNESCO on cultural heritage and tourism with the Iranian top diplomat.

The Iranian foreign minister described parliamentary diplomacy as an accelerator and a complement to state diplomacy.

