Domination of Syrian army on all borders ‘necessary’: Raeisi

He made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad in Tehran on Wednesday evening and said that he is confident that future will benefit people of this country, so that patience and resistance of Syrian people will make future of this country and region ‘prosperous’.

As Leader of the Islamic Revolution stated, Americans should leave Syria, Raeisi said, adding that US withdrawal from east of Euphrates and the entire region is the fundamental solution of crises in West Asia.

Iranian president further stressed the need to address concerns of some countries and added that it is necessary for Syrian army to dominate all borders of this country and in this respect, national sovereignty of Syria must be respected.

Ignoring these issues will cause emergence of different hazards in the region, he underlined.

Syrian foreign minister, for his part, while conveying the warmest greetings of President Bashar al-Assad to his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raeisi, submitted a comprehensive report on the current political and security situation of this country.

Mekdad pointed to the serious determination of his country to solve problems facing the country and added that Syrian government has adopted different political and diplomatic initiatives to realize these objectives.

He seized this opportunity to express his thanks for holding Astana Summit in Tehran and expressed his satisfaction with the achievements of this meeting.

Constructive viewpoints of Leader of the Islamic Revolution and President indicate amicable relations between Tehran and Damascus.

