Jul 23, 2022, 4:38 PM

Fire reported in southern suburb of Beirut (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Jul. 23 (MNA) – A fire broke out in the south of Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, according to local Lebanese media on Saturday.

Local sources in the Dahiya neighborhood in the south of Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, reported a large fire filled the sky in the region with smoke.

According to the local sources, the fire took place in "Al-Kafaat" district and due to the existence of fule depots and power plant in the area sound of explosions were also heard.

The sources added that the fire did not leave any human casualties and only resulted in extensive financial damages. It is not yet clear whether this incident was an arson attack or it was an accident.

