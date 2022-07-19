  1. Politics
Stabbing attack on Zionists reported in east holy Quds

TEHRAN, Jul. 19 (MNA) – Yet another martyrdom-seeking operation has been reported in the east of the occupied city of al-Quds.

According to local Palestinian media, a Palestinian man seriously wounded a Zionist near the Zionist settlement of Ramot in the east of holy Al-Quds.

The video footage shows that a martyrdom-seeking Palestinian hit a Zionist with an ax.

Sputnik news agency said that the incident took place on a bus in the Ramot Junction area. The Israeli regime's police said that the attacker has been detained.

Sputnik has quoted the Times of Israel as reporting that, a 41-year-old man was wounded in the attack, and he is now in a moderate condition, receiving treatment at Quds’ Shaare Zedek medical center.

A video allegedly filmed on the scene was shared online.

