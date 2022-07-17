Hezbollah lambasts Saudis for opening airspace to Israel

According to the Lebanese government NNA website, Sheikh Nabil Qaouk member of Hezbollah's Central Council said that when Saudi Arabia allows the Zionist planes to fly over the Two Holy Shrines, it insults 1.8 billion Muslims in the world.

He added that the cooperation between the Saudi regime and the Zionist regime in the field of security and military means that Saudi Arabia is an accomplice in the Zionist regime's aggression against Syria, Lebanon and Palestine, and this would be a betrayal against all Muslims.

AY/14010426000119