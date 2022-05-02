Iran Defense Min. urges for unity against enemies plots

In a congratulatory message sent to his counterparts in Islamic countries on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of fasting month of Ramadan, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani emphasized that it is necessary for the Islamic countries to unite with each other in the face of the hegemonic powers' plots through collaboration, unity and closer solidarity.

Iranian Minister of Defense stressed the need for strengthening of relations, increasing interaction and friendship between the Armed Forces of the countries of Islamic world.

Brigadier General Ashtiani hailed Eid al-Fitr as an opportunity for the materialization of solidarity and strengthening of social and humanitarian bonds among Muslims and for close integration in order to achieve peace and friendship.

He also warned against Islamophobia and terrorism waged by global imperialism and called for Muslim unity to thwart those plots.

He expressed hope that the auspicious Islamic festivity would result in unity and amity among Muslim nations and the promotion of their defense cooperation.

MA/IRN84739243