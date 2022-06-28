Egypt totally oppose engaging in any conflict with Iran

Egyptian sources said a powerful faction has been formed within Egypt's armed forces and the Egyptian security apparatuses which opposes any participation in any military coalition against Iran.

According to the UK-based "alaraby" Arabic-Language news website, a number of Egyptian high-ranking military officials have explicitly opposed any direct military confrontation with Iran, while also the same issue has been brought up and stressed in the meetings of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service.

The report which was published on Tuesday added that the meetings came after the Western countries and the Zionist Israeli regime are trying to form a NATO-like alliance in the Middle East with the aim of countering Iran.

The sources also added that one of the reasons of the forthcoming visit of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to the Sultanate of Oman is to reassure the Iranian side that Cairo has no intention to engage in direct military conflict with Iran.

According to the sources, that position is not solely president Sisi's stance, but also it is something that the Egyptian military institutions agree on as they note that there is no need to confront Iran in any way because Iran has never been hostile to Egypt.

The sources also pointed to the possible impact of the visit of the Emir of Qatar to Cairo and Doha's balanced stance on many regional and international issues, particularly in relations with Iran, which was stressed during Emir's meeting with President Sisi.

