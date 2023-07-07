  1. Video
Jul 7, 2023, 8:03 PM

VIDEO: Eid al-Ghadir 10-km Celebration Party in Tehran

VIDEO: Eid al-Ghadir 10-km Celebration Party in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – The Iranian capital of Tehran is hosting the Eid al-Ghadir 10-km Celebration Party on Friday evening with the attendance of people from different walks of life.

Eid al-Ghadir is a Shi'a holiday that celebrates the appointment of Ali ibn Abi Talib, Prophet Muhammad's cousin, and son-in-law, as the Prophet's successor. The festival takes its name from the place where the Prophet Muhammad is believed to have made this announcement, the Pond (Ghadir) of Khumm. 

Eid al-Ghadir is the commemoration of Prophet Muhammad’s (saw) final sermon at Ghadir Khumm, which took place on the 18th of Dhu al-Hijjah, 10 AH. Shias celebrate this event as the basis for their acceptance of Imam Ali's (as) succession to the Prophet. 

