US claims to have killed ISIL chieftain in Syria in airstrike

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, declined to provide details, Reuters reported. The killing would be another blow to the terrorist group's efforts to reorganize as a guerrilla force after losing large swaths of territory.

In February, the top leader of ISIL blew himself up during a US military raid in Syria.

Maher al-Agal was killed in a US drone strike on Tuesday in northwest Syria, according to US Central Command.

The United States has occupied a large part of Syria in the northeast under the guise of fighting the ISIL, the creation of which was blamed on Washington by the previous president Donald Trump.

MNA