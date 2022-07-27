Iranian energy min. due in Afghanistan to pursue water rights

Iran is concerned about the country's water share from the Helmand River and the Afghan side has agreed with Iran's water rights, Mehrabian said, adding that this is a positive step, but it is not enough at all.

Mehrabian added that Iran's demands for this water right are based on the treaty reached in 1973 and detailed negotiations have been conducted at different levels in this regard.

He went on to say that it's necessary that he, himself enter the negotiations this time and hold serious negotiations with the Afghan governing body.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian energy minister cited that Iran has reached favorable agreements with its neighbors during this year and the country is cooperating with neighboring countries in various ways.

MP/5548628