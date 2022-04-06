Taliban remains committed to Iran's water rights from river

The Taliban's Minister of Water and Energy Mulla Abdul Latif Mansur said that climate change had affected Helmand (Hirmand)'s water levels, but that the Taliban reminded committed to Iran's share of water from the river in accordance with the law.

The Taliban energy minister made the remarks in a meeting with the deputy Iranian ambassador to Kabul in the Afghan capital.

The Taliban official stressed cooperation with Iran in managing Hirmand river water and securing the water supplies from the river to the Iranian side.

Mansur said that climate change and the drought over the past few years has affected the water level at Hirmand but stressed the Taliban will remain committed to Iran's share of water right in accordance with the bilateral agreement and international rules.

