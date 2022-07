Meysam Barazandeh in an interview with IRNA said that a clash has been started between the Islamic Republic of Iran's border guard forces and the Taliban forces in the Shaghalak region of Hirmand County in Sistan and Baluchestan Province, southeastern Iran.

According to him, the clash between the border guards of Iran and the Taliban continues.

The issue is under investigation, said Governor Hirmand regarding the casualties of the clash.

ZZ/IRN84839865