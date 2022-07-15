Tehran reacts to joint declaration of Biden, Zionist PM

Reacting to a joint declaration signed by US President Joe Biden and the Zionist regime's Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman in atweetwrote, "Biden and Lapid's joint declaration emphasizes fixed and decisive commitment of the United States to maintain the security and military superiority of Israel."

"Don't make a mistake. The target is not only Iran, but Arab and Islamic countries should always accept the superiority of the Zionist regime," Nasser Kanani wrote.

Therefore, the main source of threat to the region is quite clear, he further added.

US President Joe Biden and the Zionist regime's Prime Minister Yair Lapid signed a joint declaration stressing the need to develop more relations between the Tel Aviv regime and the countries of the region.

Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid have reiterated their anti-Iran positions in a joint declaration signed in occupied Holy Quds on Thursday.

Biden and Lapid signed the statement after earlier holding a one-on-one meeting on Thursday morning in West al-Quds on the second day of Biden’s four-day Middle East tour, followed by a virtual summit with the leaders of India and the United Arab Emirates.

Speaking at a press conference following the signing, both Biden and Lapid spoke of their support for the US-Israeli relationship, and the perceived threat from Iran.

The joint declaration also includes a pledge by Washington to continue US military aid to the Israeli regime, Aljazeera reported.

