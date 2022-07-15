Iran more determined in its path of lifting sanctions: FM

The Islamic Republic of Iran will continue its path of sustainable economic development and lifting sanctions with strength and logic, the Iranian Foreign Minister wrote on his Twitter account on Friday.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in reaction to Biden's West Asian tour and his Thursday move to sign a joint declaration with the Zionist regime's Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

"We will never give up the inalienable rights of the great nation of Iran," the Iranian top diplomat highlighted.

Noting that achieving a good, strong, and stable agreement is Iran's goal, he added that the marionette of the Biden and Zionist Prime minister in the region undoubtedly makes Iran more determined in its path.

US President Joe Biden and the Zionist regime's Prime Minister Yair Lapid signed a joint declaration stressing the need to develop more relations between the Tel Aviv regime and the countries of the region.

Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid have reiterated their anti-Iran positions in a joint declaration signed in occupied Holy Quds on Thursday.

Biden and Lapid signed the statement after earlier holding a one-on-one meeting on Thursday morning in West al-Quds on the second day of Biden’s four-day West Asian tour, followed by a virtual summit with the leaders of India and the United Arab Emirates.

Speaking at a press conference following the signing, both Biden and Lapid spoke of their support for the US-Israeli relationship, and the perceived threat from Iran.

The joint declaration also includes a pledge by Washington to continue US military aid to the Israeli regime, Aljazeera reported.

