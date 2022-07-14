Biden, Israeli regime PM sign joint declaration

United States President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid have reiterated their anti-Iran positions in a joint declaration signed in occupied Holy Quds on Thursday.

Biden and Lapid signed the statement after earlier holding a one-on-one meeting on Thursday morning in West al-Quds on the second day of Biden’s four-day Middle East tour, followed by a virtual summit with the leaders of India and the United Arab Emirates.

Speaking at a press conference following the signing, both Biden and Lapid spoke of their support for the US-Israeli relationship, and the perceived threat from Iran.

The joint declaration also includes a pledge by Washington to continue US military aid to the Israeli regime, Aljazeera reported.

MP/PR