Biden, Israeli regime PM sign joint declaration

Biden, Israeli regime PM sign joint declaration

TEHRAN, Jul. 14 (MNA) – US President Joe Biden and Zionist regime's Prime Minister Yair Lapid signed a joint declaration stressing need to develop more relations between the Tel Aviv regime and the countries of the region.

United States President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid have reiterated their anti-Iran positions in a joint declaration signed in occupied Holy Quds on Thursday.

Biden and Lapid signed the statement after earlier holding a one-on-one meeting on Thursday morning in West al-Quds on the second day of Biden’s four-day Middle East tour, followed by a virtual summit with the leaders of India and the United Arab Emirates.

Speaking at a press conference following the signing, both Biden and Lapid spoke of their support for the US-Israeli relationship, and the perceived threat from Iran.

The joint declaration also includes a pledge by Washington to continue US military aid to the Israeli regime, Aljazeera reported.

