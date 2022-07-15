Gen. Shekarchi warns US over Biden's anti-Iran claims

The Spokesman for the Iranian Armed Forces, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi made some remarks in reaction to Biden's claim of using "resorting to force" against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

General Shekarchi described such a move by the failed president of the United States and the helpless prime minister of the fake Zionist regime as mental warfare and a delusion.

They know very well that they will pay the price for using the phrase "resorting to force" against Islamic Iran, he warned.

He also advised the Americans and the Zionists to watch the situation of the region and the world, and review the past once to analyze the future correctly.

Reacting to a joint declaration signed by US President Joe Biden and the Zionist regime's Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman in a tweet wrote, "Biden and Lapid's joint declaration emphasizes fixed and decisive commitment of the United States to maintain the security and military superiority of Israel."

"Don't make a mistake. The target is not only Iran, but Arab and Islamic countries should always accept the superiority of the Zionist regime," Nasser Kanani wrote.

Therefore, the main source of threat to the region is quite clear, he further added.

