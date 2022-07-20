Tehran-Riyadh talks to resume in near future: FM spox.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly emphasized that the most favorable conditions in the region are for the countries of the region to secure their common interests and security within the framework of joint regional cooperation, away from foreign interference, Kan'ani said in an interview with Alalam.

Turning to the negotiations between Tehran and Riyadh, the senior Iranian diplomat cited, "The result of these talks has been positive, in other words, it has created this common motivation and perception that we need to continue this path to create a common understanding and take an executive step to resume the relations between the two countries."

"Fortunately, the motivation and political will can be seen in the two capitals. The Iraqi government has also continued its constructive and positive role," he added.

"The recent consultations between the government of Iraq and the government of Saudi Arabia and the ongoing talks between the Iraqi authorities and the authorities of the Islamic Republic have created a suitable environment for the next round of talks to be held in the near future," Kan'ani continued, noting that Iran welcomes the continuation of the talks and hopes that the talks will lead to tangible and practical results in improving the relations between the two countries.

He also noted that the exact time of the resumption of the talks is not fixed yet.

