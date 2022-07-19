Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 19

Arman-e Melli:

Tehraners gloriously held Eid al-Ghadir festival

Etemad:

Leader pardons hundreds of victims on Eid al-Ghadir, Eid al-Adha

People of Tehran attend Eid al-Ghadir ceremony

Etela'at:

Kharrazi: Iran not to negotiate about missile program

Kharrazi: Reaching deal impossible if US does not provide guarantees

Tehran to host Raeisi-Putin-Erdogan meeting on Syria

Iran:

Raeisi-Putin-Erdogan meeting to be held in Tehran

Syrian FM to arrive in Tehran today to meet with Amir-Abdollahian

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Tehran to host the meeting of Astana Process leaders today

Kayhan:

Eid al-Ghadir celebrated in Iran, other countries more magnificent than ever

Iranian Biology Olympiad team ranks first in world

MP