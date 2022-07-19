Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 19

Arman-e Melli:
Tehraners gloriously held Eid al-Ghadir festival
Etemad:
Leader pardons hundreds of victims on Eid al-Ghadir, Eid al-Adha
People of Tehran attend Eid al-Ghadir ceremony
Etela'at:
Kharrazi: Iran not to negotiate about missile program
Kharrazi: Reaching deal impossible if US does not provide guarantees
Tehran to host Raeisi-Putin-Erdogan meeting on Syria
Iran:
Raeisi-Putin-Erdogan meeting to be held in Tehran
Syrian FM to arrive in Tehran today to meet with Amir-Abdollahian
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
Tehran to host the meeting of Astana Process leaders today
Kayhan:
Eid al-Ghadir celebrated in Iran, other countries more magnificent than ever
Iranian Biology Olympiad team ranks first in world
