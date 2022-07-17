Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 17

Abrar

US to continue diplomatic effort for countering Iran’s nuclear program: Biden

MBS invites Iran for coop. with regional countries in Jeddah Summit

US, French officials emphasize mutual returning to JCPOA

Abrar Eghtesadi

Setting up joint free zone between Iran, Russia: Saeed Mohammad

Iran listed among countries with least foreign debt rate

Ebtekar

Erdogan, Putin to visit Iran to take part Astana Peace Process Summit

Akhbar-e Sanat

Iran’s export of oil to China increased dramatically

Azarbaijan

Iran starts investing $20 billion in oil, energy sectors

Iran-Russia Trade Club launched

Serbia delegates processing of its copper mines to Iran

MA/