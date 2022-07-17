Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 17

Abrar
US to continue diplomatic effort for countering Iran’s nuclear program: Biden
MBS invites Iran for coop. with regional countries in Jeddah Summit
US, French officials emphasize mutual returning to JCPOA
Abrar Eghtesadi
Setting up joint free zone between Iran, Russia: Saeed Mohammad
Iran listed among countries with least foreign debt rate
Ebtekar
Erdogan, Putin to visit Iran to take part Astana Peace Process Summit
Akhbar-e Sanat
Iran’s export of oil to China increased dramatically
Azarbaijan
Iran starts investing $20 billion in oil, energy sectors
Iran-Russia Trade Club launched
Serbia delegates processing of its copper mines to Iran
MA/
Your Comment