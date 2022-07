Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 11

Arman-e Melli:

Iran national volleyball team among 8 finalists

Iran:

Tehran opposes any foreign meddling in Syrian affairs

Asia:

Ukraine envoy says his country has no heavy weapons in war

Ebtekar:

Raeisi to Asad: Iran opposes any foreign meddling in Syrian affairs

Jam-e Jam:

Iran continues to support Syria, Resistance

Javan:

Leader: West in decline in region, entire world

Jomhuriy-e Eslami:

Biden says would continue economic pressure on Iran

Shargh:

Leader says West in decline in region

Kayhan:

West in fear of Islamic awakening in world

Iran, Russia discuss boosting trade ties

