Min. asks for more Iran-Syria coop. in urban planning field

Vahidi held a meeting with the Minister of Local Administration and Environment of Syria, Hussein Jamil Makhlouf on Wednesday evening.

Noting that the Syrian government and nation are facing an unjust war waged by the world hegemonic system, and the terrorists are committing crimes and occupations with the support of the intervening powers in Syria, Vahidi said, "Western countries view human rights as a tool, and today, with the support of these countries, a healthy life in Syria, including public security and industrial and agricultural infrastructure, has been destroyed."

"Recently, we have witnessed the brutal attacks of the Zionist regime on Syrian airports and ports, and no one condemned these attacks," he added.

Referring to the Regional Meeting of Ministers of Environment held in Tehran, Vahidi expressed hope that this conference will be effective and lay a ground for deeper and more strategic cooperation between neighboring countries involved in environmental issues.

Emphasizing the deep and broad relations between Iran and Syria in the last four decades, the Iranian interior minister described the strategic relationship between Tehran and Damascus as unique in the world.

He also considered Resistance as a common characteristic of Iran and Syria against Global Arrogance and Zionism.

Calling for the development of urban diplomacy and cooperation in the field of smart and waste-free cities with Syria, Ahmad Vahidi stated, "Having 1,400 cities and 38,000 villages, Iran has good experiences in the field of urban issues that can be used in Syria's reconstruction."

Stating that the management of natural and environmental crises is also a suitable capacity for cooperation between the two sides, he went on to say that Iran and Syria implement a common solution to solve the dust particles and sand storms issue.

Hussein Jamil Makhlouf, for his part, called the exchange of experiences a factor for further strengthening the relations between the two countries in various fields and added that Iran's support for Syria in the fight against terrorists and Syria's position in the imposed economic war against Iran show the deep and strategic relations between Tehran and Damascus.

He also added that the US and Turkiye are causing environmental pollution in Syria, saying that the Syrian foreign ministry has on its agenda the issue of preparing a complaint against foreign powers and will use the capacities of the Islamic Republic of Iran in this direction.

He also called for strengthening cooperation in urban and environmental management issues.

