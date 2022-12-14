Iran, Japan ink MoU on climate change

Pir-Hossein Kolivand, the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society made the remarks in a meeting with Japan's ambassador to Iran Aikawa Kazutoshi.

With 100 years of continuous experience in disaster management, the Iranian Red Crescent has valuable experiences to offer, Kolivand stated.

The entity is planning to build a training park to deal with natural disasters such as earthquakes and floods, he further noted.

The Japanese envoy, for his part, said that climate change has now increased the occurrence of natural disasters.

Mutual cooperation will be helpful and effective in responding to the incidents, he added.

Japan has inaugurated the main project to control flood problems coinciding with the drought, he said, voicing his country’s readiness to work with the Iranian side on the adverse consequences of climate change.

AMK/5654950