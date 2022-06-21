Russia warns UK will 'cease to exist' in nuclear WW3

Lieutenant-General Evgeny Buzhinsky told Russian state TV the West is playing with fire in blockading Russian exclave Kaliningrad to prevent sanctioned goods reaching the territory via NATO state Lithuania, according to Mirror.

He lashed out at British general Sir Patrick Sanders, who took command of the UK’s land forces this week with a rallying call to troops to prepare to fight and beat Russian forces in World War 3.

“He doesn’t understand that as a result of the Third World War Britain will physically cease to exist,” said Buzhinsky.

“The island will vanish, so I’ve no idea where he or his descendants will live.”

Buzhinsky warned that alongside the war in Ukraine, the Kaliningrad situation is “deeply serious”, and said that the West had ulterior motives.

He urged Vladimir Putin to respond immediately by sending nuclear weapons to Kaliningrad, former the Prussian outpost of Königsberg and the country’s most westerly territory, which is wedged between Lithuania and Poland and is also the headquarters of the Kremlin’s Baltic Fleet.

“This is a long game to push us out from the Baltic Sea, an attempt to block and cut Kaliningrad off, and finally to take it away from us,” he stated.

Putin should “disavow the 1991 recognition of Lithuania, disavow the agreement with the EU on Lithuania, including on their borders, then switch Lithuania off from energy", he said.

“And then finally we must take military measures."

UK’s new top Army general General Sir Patrick Sanders has asked every soldier to prepare to fight against the Russian army in a potential World War III.

General Sanders, who took over from General Sir Mark Carleton Smith on Monday, told the British soldiers that they must prepare "to fight in Europe once again" as the conflict in Ukraine continues.

MP/PR