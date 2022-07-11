3 dead, 2 injured in in weekend shooting in California

The shooting took place at 00:45 a.m. local time (0745 GMT) in the 8100 block of Leeds Street in Downey, a city located in southeast Los Angeles County, police officials said in a statement.

The officers found four men and a woman had been shot, the report said.

Three men were pronounced dead at the scene, it said, adding that the injured were transported to a hospital.

The circumstances that prompted the shooting were unknown, but authorities described it as an "isolated incident," Xinhua reported.

Further details are awaited as investigations are under process.

