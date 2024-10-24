Medieval acts will not guarantee Israel’s ‘disgraceful life’

Major General Mohammad Bagheri made the remarks in a message issued on Thursday to condole with the Lebanese nation and Hezbollah on the martyrdom of the resistance group's senior leader, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, in an Israeli terrorist strike on southern Beirut.

He said that Safieddine's martyrdom is further proof of the defeat of the criminal Zionist military in its battle with the resistance fighters.

"There is no doubt that the medieval acts of the United States' rabid dog in the region (Israel) will not help the Zionist occupiers continue their disgraceful life in the holy land of Palestine," he added.

"Despite the evil front's support for the Zionist regime, its path to an ignominious death has accelerated compared to the past."

He also highlighted the growing power of the resistance front against the Israeli occupation.

On Wednesday, Hezbollah announced that Safieddine, the head of the group’s executive council, had been martyred in "a brutal and aggressive Zionist airstrike."

He was one of the candidates possibly slated to take charge of Hezbollah following the Israeli assassination of Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah last month.

Hezbollah said despite the loss of its members, it will "continue the path of resistance and jihad (endeavor for the sake of God) until achieving its goals of freedom and victory”.

Israel has been carrying out bloody acts of terror and aggression across Lebanon after the occupying regime unleashed its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

At least 2,574 people have been killed and over 12,000 others injured in Israeli attacks on Lebanon since early October 2023, according to the country’s health ministry.

MNA/Press TV