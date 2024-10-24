Iranian, Belarusian presidents discuss bilateral ties

Pezeshkian has said the pattern of the expanding interactions between Iran and Russia can also be extended to Belarus.

Pezeshkian held talks with Lukashenko on Thursday on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan.

Referring to the end of unilateralism and the imposition of harsh sanctions, the Iranian president said that the US and other Western countries have also realized that significant changes are occurring globally, which they cannot affect, whether they approve of them or not.

President Pezeshkian further asserted that the US will not succeed in using sanctions to undermine independent countries, emphasizing, "Today, the world is no longer following the US, and independent countries have managed to overcome US totalitarianism through extensive cooperation in various contexts, including regional and international organizations."

Lukashenko invited President Pezeshkian to visit Belarus, emphasizing his country's readiness to expedite the implementation of agreements with Iran.

He noted that the two countries have a variety of fields and opportunities to enhance their relations, and Belarus is prepared to exchange experiences and mutual capabilities with Iran.