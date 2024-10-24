Tehran censures deadly terrorist attack in Turkey

In a violent assault on Wednesday, at least five people were killed and nearly two dozen others wounded as a result of a huge explosion at Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in Ankara, with Turkey’s government pointing the finger of blame at Kurdish militant groups.

Esmaeil Baghaei, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, offered in a statement his condolences to the bereaved families of the victims of the terrorist attack as well as to the people and government of the neighboring and friendly country of Turkey, as he prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the incident.

Condemning terrorism in all forms and manifestations, Baghaei underlined, “The Islamic Republic is ready to work with other countries, not least its neighbors, to prevent and confront this inhumane phenomenon.”

The huge blast rocked the headquarters of the state-run Turkish defense firm some 40 kilometers north of Ankara, sending clouds of smoke into the air as the sound of gunfire rang out.

Security forces, firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the area, while TAI's personnel were directed to shelters for security reasons.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said two terrorists who attacked the facilities were "neutralized," while five people were killed and 22 injured, who were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

"The way in which this action was carried out is very probably linked to the PKK," Yerlikaya added, referring to Kurdistan Workers' Party militant group, which has waged a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state.

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the deadly attack.

MNA/Press TV